Colocation Market by Type (Retail Colocation and Wholesale Colocation) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2020

This Colocation Industry report assesses the revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels, and thus provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the segments and sub-segments over the forecast period. This report centers on the Colocation in the global market, particularly in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The business profiles of top level companies have been profiled to get an accurate and detailed knowledge of top level companies. It includes several online and offline activities to enlarge the businesses rapidly. Some significant brand promotion strategies, sales strategies, advertising strategies have been mentioned in the research report.

The principal strategies adopted by key companies of the market are partnerships and collaborations. This facilitates the provision of strategic location services to Equinix, Inc, Interxion Holding NV, SunGuard Availability Services, CenturyLINK Technology Solutions, Verizon Communication Ltd, KDDI Telehouse Corporation, NTT data Corporation, American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc., Telecity Group, Global Switch Corporation, DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., Digital Reality, Rackspace and Navisite, Inc.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012671

The global colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2015-2020.

The market is segmented on the basis of retail solution and wholesale solution for colocation hosting. The retail solution consists of shared rack space, which is generally preferred by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The wholesale solution allows companies to have a dedicated rack space or floor space to host their servers. The retail colocation holds the highest market share in the colocation market. However, the wholesale colocation segment would exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The end-user market is segmented into SMEs and large organizations. Large organizations are further segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government and public sector utilities, telecommunication & IT and healthcare and life sciences. The share of large organizations is more as they opt for colocation services on a larger scale. However, it is expected that the SMEs would have a better growth potential as more small businesses would prefer retail colocation services.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America is anticipated to be the largest market for colocation. The Asia-Pacific market for colocation had accounted for 24.9% of the overall colocation market and expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 14.3% during 2015-2020. The economic growth rate of the developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region would promote more organizations to opt for colocation hosting. Therefore, this region is likely to have the highest growth rate, whereas LAMEA is expected to grow at a decent pace.

Get Exclusive Discount at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012671

Key Benefits for Colocation Market:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global Colocation market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase order for complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012671

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876