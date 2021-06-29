Concession Catering Market Prospects Outlook 2018-2023 and Top Key Players – Autogrill , Elior Group (Areas) , SSP , The Grove

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Concession Catering Market. The report analyzes the global concession catering market by Segment (Airport, Motorway, and Railway), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China and India). The report assesses the concession catering market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Publisher research report “Global Concession Catering Market: Analysis By Segment Â­ (Airport, Motorway, Railway), By Region, By Country, Market Share: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)-By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India)”, global concession catering market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 5% during 2018-2023.

Autogrill , Elior Group (Areas) , SSP , The Grove , Concessions International

Over the recent years, global concession catering market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including growing transport networks across the globe, budding medical tourism industry as well as rising trend of leisure travel amongst the consumers. Furthermore, as the global economy continues on its path to slow yet steady recovery, it is anticipated that the expenditure on travel for business and leisure will increase, driving up the revenue of food and beverage concessionaires at tourism locations. Besides, growing focus of concession caterers on providing healthy fast food and refreshing atmosphere is also expected to boost up sales in this market. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of segment. By Segment, the segment of airport concession catering is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global concession catering market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita disposable is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Concession Catering Market: Analysis By Segment Â­ (Airport, Motorway, Railway), By Region, By Country, Market Share: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)-By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of global concession catering market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report:

Global Concession Catering Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

-Concession Catering Market-Size, Growth, Forecast

-Analysis By Segment-Airport, Motorway and Railway

-Market Share Analysis

Regional Markets-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

-Concession Catering Market-Size, Growth, Forecast

-Analysis By Segment-Airport, Motorway and Railway

-Market Share Analysis

Country Analysis-U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

-Concession Catering Market-Size, Growth, Forecast

-Analysis By Segment-Airport, Motorway and Railway

Other Report Highlights

-Market Dynamics-Drivers and Restraints

-Market Trends

-Company Share Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

-Porter Five Force Analysis

-Policy and Regulatory Landscape

-Company Analysis-Autogrill, Elior Group (Areas), SSP, The Grove, Inc. and Concessions International, LLC.

In the last section of the report, the global Concession Catering market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Concession Catering Market.

