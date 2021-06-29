Content Intelligence Market Competitive Analysis and Economic Forecasting By ABBYY, Adobe, Atomic Reach, Concured, Idio, Knotch, OneSpot, Open Text Corporation, Socialbakers, Vennli

In the era of e-commerce and digitalization, content plays a crucial role in marketing activities of businesses worldwide. With the rising number of customers online, the importance of content intelligence is increasing on a daily basis to reach the target audience and gain competitive presence with innovative content strategies. Artificial intelligence is further enabling enterprises to reveal qualified contextual data and knowledge extraction from vast data to get insightful business results.

Global Content Intelligence Market report provides complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. Market segmentation analyses the usage of the product with respect to its applications, end user or with respect to geography.

Top Key Players: ABBYY, Adobe, Atomic Reach, Concured Limited, Idio Ltd, Knotch, OneSpot, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Socialbakers, Vennli, Inc.

The content intelligence market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing organizational need towards strategic content marketing. The technology significantly helps businesses to reach the target audience and hence maximize returns. This factor is further expected to augment the market growth. However, massive content volume restricts the reach to the right audience. On the other hand, newer technologies of machine learning and artificial intelligence offer lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the content intelligence market during the forecast period.

The global content intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, IT & telecom, government and public sector, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global content intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The content intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

