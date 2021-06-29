Corporate Travel Insurance Market By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2017 to 2023

Global Corporate Travel Insurance Market Overview

Corporate travel insurance is an insurance that is meant to cover medical expenses and others losses incurred while doing business travel. Corporate travel insurance includes an extensive range of benefits for various events such as trip cancellation, loss of baggage, evacuation due to medical conditions and others.

Major Key Players of Global Market

CSA Travel Protection, Seven Corners, TravelSafe Insurance, USI Affinity, ACE Asia Pacific, Allianz Global Assistance, American International Group Inc., AXA and Others

Market Size and Forecast

The corporate travel insurance market is showcased to witness a robust growth during the forecast period 2017-2024. The market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Increase in business travels is expected to foster the growth of corporate travel insurance market across the globe. Geographically, Europe region accounts for the largest market share in global corporate travel insurance market followed by Asia-Pacific.

Moreover, Europe is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to recent terror attacks in France, Germany, and other European countries. Moreover, rise in number of business travelers with high travel spending is expected to garner the growth of corporate travel insurance market in this region. Germany and France is likely to capture the largest market share in European corporate travel insurance market.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increase in expansion of business across the globe coupled with rising business travelers is anticipated to foster the demand for corporate travel insurance. Further, rising awareness among business travelers is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of corporate travel insurance market. Also, government regulation of several countries have made travel insurance mandatory, which is envisioned to bolster the growth of corporate travel insurance market.

However, lack of awareness about insurance policies is believed to dampen the growth of corporate travel insurance market. Moreover, this can be attributed to various factors such as low percentage level of economic development of countries, extent of saving in financials and the reach of insurance sector.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global corporate travel insurance market in the following segments:

By Insurance

Single trip travel insurance

Annual multi-trip travel insurance

Long-stay travel insurance

By Distribution Channel

Bank

Insurance company

Insurance intermediaries

Insurance broker

Others

By Region

