Digital Banking Platforms Market Future Prospects and Business Development By Appway, CREALOGIX, EdgeVerve Systems, Fiserv, Oracle, SAP SE, Sopra Steria Group SA, TCS, The Bank of New York Mellon

Digital banking platform is an omnichannel or multichannel solution implemented by banks to digitalize banking services. Digital banking is a broader term than online baking as it includes digitalization of all banking services, which were initially available only at bank branches. These activities include loan management, applying for financial products, money deposits, withdrawals, or payments, and account services, among others. Implementation of digital banking platforms helps banks to efficiently perform tasks with reduced human errors, thus, improving the quality of services offered.

Global Digital Banking Platforms Market broadly encompasses absolute and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in Technology industry, exhaustive analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players. The finest and excellent market report gets generated only if the following critical factors are part of the report. By using integrated approaches and most up-to-date technology for the unmatched results Global Digital Banking Platforms Market research report has been generated. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here.

Top Key Players: Appway AG, CREALOGIX, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria Group SA, TCS Limited, The Bank of New York Mellon, Worldline

The growing adoption of smartphones, laptops, and desktops, coupled with increasing internet penetration is resulting in the growth of digital banking platforms market. With the availability of enhanced internet access, users’ can easily perform banking activities through these devices. Further, increasing awareness among people regarding online banking and adoption of digital platforms by banks to offer better customer experience are other key factors propelling the digital banking platforms market growth. Also, several governments of developing nations are taking initiatives to create awareness regarding digital payments, thereby, bolstering the growth of the digital banking payments market.

The global digital banking platforms market is segmented on the basis of mode and deployment. Based on the mode, the market is bifurcated into corporate banking and personal banking. The deployment segment of digital banking platforms market is classified into cloud and on-premise.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital banking platforms market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The digital banking platforms market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

