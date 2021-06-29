Digital Textile Printing Machine Market is expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period

The report includes the study of digital textile printing machine market. The global market size was $647 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1248 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.0%. Digital textile printing machine prints various patterns, or designs directly on the fabric using inkjet technology and a computer software.

Factors such as increase in awareness about fashionable clothing, rise in per capita income of individuals, and surge in demand for short run products propel the demand for digital textile printing machine products. Moreover, the ecological nature of digital textile printing boosts the market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations for reducing pollutants and increased standard of living of people supplement the expansion of the digital textile printing machine market. However, the unfavorable and dangerous effects associated with the machines is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry. Growth in demand for innovative & creative design options and increase in inclination toward newer and fresher color options offer promising opportunities for players in the digital textile printing machine industry. Moreover, increase in demand for high speed productivity of products provide lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The key players profiled in this report are Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Konica Minolta, Kornit Digital, Mimaki, ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, SPG Prints B.V., and The M&R Company.

The global digital textile printing machine market is segmented based on process type, application, and region. Based on process type, the market is categorized into direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric. The direct-to-fabric segment is projected to dominate the global market throughout the study period owing to its widespread usage, high speed, and high color gamut. Based on application, the market is categorized into clothing & apparel, home furnishing, advertisement, and others. The clothing & apparel segment accounts for the maximum market share owing to its maximum usage and wide variety.

The global digital textile printing machine market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Europe is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate, followed by LAMEA.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital textile printing machine market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size of digital textile printing machine is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

Introduction Key Takeaways Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Analysis- Global Analysis Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Process Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Digital Textile Printing Machine Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

