Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Riding High Growth on Top Players, Emerging Trends to Foray into Global Industry in 2019 | Cobham, DuPont de Nemours, iRobot, NABCO Systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Chemring Group,

The growing concern about safety of soldiers as well as mounting adoption EOD bots are the primary reasons for the growth of explosive ordnance disposal market. Continuous threats from external radical groups are boosting the demand for public safety and security is further up surging the explosive ordnance disposal market. All these factors are expected to bolster the explosive ordnance disposal market in the coming years.

The increasing military expenditure and rising cross border issues, are the significant drivers of the explosive ordnance disposal market. The growing development in military sector, as well as soldier modernization activities globally, are creating enormous opportunities for the explosive ordnance disposal market in the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Chemring Group PLC

2. Cobham plc

3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

4. iRobot Corporation

5. NABCO Systems, LLC

6. Northrop Grumman Corporation

7. Safaril and , LLC

8. SCANNA MSC LTD.

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10. UNITED SHIELD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

The “Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of explosive ordnance disposal market with detailed market segmentation by equipment type, end user, and geography. The global explosive ordnance disposal market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading explosive ordnance disposal market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global explosive ordnance disposal market is segmented on the equipment type, and end user. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented portable x-ray systems, projected water disruptors, bomb containment chambers, EOD robots, explosive detectors, search mirrors, and others. On the basis of end user, the market of segmented into defense and law enforcement.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global explosive ordnance disposal market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The explosive ordnance disposal market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting explosive ordnance disposal market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the explosive ordnance disposal market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from explosive ordnance disposal market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for explosive ordnance disposal in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the explosive ordnance disposal market.

The report also includes the profiles of key explosive ordnance disposal companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1.INTRODUCTION

1.1.SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2.Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3.MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market – By Equipment Type

1.3.2Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market – By End User

1.3.3Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market – By Region

1.3.3.1By Country

2.KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARKET L and SCAPE

4.1.OVERVIEW

4.2.PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3.EXPERT OPINIONS

5.EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1.KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2.KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3.KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4.FUTURE TRENDS

5.5.IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS and RESTRAINTS

Continue….

