Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market – Growth, Size, Share, Trend, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2025

What is an Automated Guided Vehicle?

Automated Guided Vehicles, as the name suggests, are the vehicles which are controlled by the computer without the need of an actual driver onboard and are used on shop floors for material handling operations. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Due to the introduction of Industry 4.0 policy industries have realized the significance of an automated and connected factory environment. Reduced labor cost, increased productivity and accuracy, zero human error are few of the reasons why the demand of AGV’s is going to increase in the forecast period. Although, high initial cost is proving to be one of the major restraining factors but these costs translate into High ROI in the long run.

