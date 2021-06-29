Global Baby Diapers Market Expected to Reach US$ 76.88 Billion by 2025: According to BlueWeave Consulting

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Baby Diapers market was valued at US$ 49.84 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.39% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 76.88Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the baby diapers market in 2017.

A disposable diaper mainly consists of absorbent pad which is compressed by two sheets of fabrics which are non woven from both the sides. Innovations in diaper design is also gaining popularity as diaper manufacturers are focusing on developing diapers that can absorb more efficiently. New materials are being used to make diapers that can absorb quickly and offer dryness for a long period of time. Synthetic Polymers like polyethylene, polypropylene, etc. are mainly used to produce diapers and to make the absorbent pad.

Growing health awareness regarding babies and infants is driving the global baby diapers market

Parents today want the best for their children whether it’s the food they are making their babies eat or the diaper they are using. They are also willing to spend more if needed for the proper health and hygiene for their kids. There is a stiff competition in the baby care market, the window or period for purchasing the baby care products are short. Numerous brands along with private label brands are competing at various price points to grab the attention of the newly turned mothers. Brands are trying to come up with advance technologies in preparing the diapers that will be healthy to the babies’ skin and will be environment friendly.

Consumer Demand for baby diapers are increasing among consumers owing to the growth in health concern towards babies. Regular cloths which are used as homemade diaper contain micro-organisms which cause rashes, infections etc. Health and hygiene are the primary requirements to live comfortably and parents are becoming growingly concerned about it. As the young babies form the most vulnerable group of the society, ensuring their good health is of prime concern to all members of the society.

Consumers in developing regions are improving their living standards and focusing on quality life, emerging the need for hygiene and baby care products to fulfill the basic amenities. Improving disposable income motivate parents to pay more attention to their babies in terms of fashionable, convenient and disposable diapers. Diaper manufacturers anticipate significant potential in Asia and other developing regions owing to rapid urbanization, improving living standards and disposable incomes. Baby diapers are hygienic and convenient, which fuels the demand of diaper among the middle income groups.

Baby Diapers Market: Scope of the Report

The global baby diapers market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappies, Swim Pants, and Biodegradable Diapers. Disposable Diapers was the largest segment in the global baby diapers instrument market in 2017, and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2025.On the distribution channel basis, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Channel. Supermarket/Hypermarket accounted for the largest segment in the global baby diapers market in 2017.

On the basis of region the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM and MEA. North America was the largest region in the global baby diapers market in 2017 with a market share of 33.13% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of 5.43% during 2018-2025.

Baby Diapers Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Unicharm, Kao Corporation, and Seventh Generation are the key players in manufacturing baby diapers. In terms of product offerings, Procter & gamble Company and Kimberly Clark Corporation are the major players in the market, providing various baby care products along with baby diapers.

Most of the major vendors in the Global Baby Diapers market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Market Segmentation: Global Baby Diapers Market:

By Product

Cloth Diapers

Disposable Diapers

Training Nappies

Swim Pants

Biodegradable Diapers

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Channel

In addition, the report provides analysis of the baby diapers market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LATAM

Brazil

Mexico

ROL

MEA

Saudi Arabia

Africa

UAE

ROM



