Global Catamaran Market Size 2019 | Industry Forecast Report 2024

A catamaran is a multi-hulled watercraft featuring two parallel hulls of equal size. It is a geometry-stabilized craft, deriving its stability from its wide beam, rather than from a ballasted keel as with a monohull sailboat. Being ballast-free and therefore lighter than a monohull, catamarans often have a shallower draft (draught) than comparably-sized monohulls. The two hulls combined also often have a smaller hydrodynamic resistance than comparable monohulls, requiring less propulsive power from either sails or motors. The catamaran’s wider stance on the water can reduce both heeling and wave-induced motion, as compared with a monohull.

The global sales of catamaran are expected to reach 2399 in 2016, from 1970 in 2011. The average growth is about 4% from 2011 to 2016. Europe occupied 33.06% of the global market in 2015, U.S. took up 28.19%, Japan occupied about 14.96% of global market in 2015, Southeast Asia, China included, together occupied about 10% of the global market in the same year.

According to this study, over the next five years the Catamaran market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Catamaran business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sunreef Yachts

Spirited Designs

Lagoon Catamaran

Fountaine Pajot Catamarans

Matrix Yachts

Voyage

TomCat Boats

Alibi

Robertson and Caine

Gemini Catamarans

World Cat

Outremer Yachting

Scape Yachts

Seawind Caramarans

Pedigree Cats Catamaran

Defline

Farrier Marine

CATATHAI

African Cats

Segmentation by product type:

Sailing Catamarans

Powered Catamarans

Segmentation by application:

Sport

Cruising

Ocean Racing

Passenger Transport

Other Applications

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

