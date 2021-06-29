Global Catamaran Market Size 2019 | Industry Forecast Report 2024
A catamaran is a multi-hulled watercraft featuring two parallel hulls of equal size. It is a geometry-stabilized craft, deriving its stability from its wide beam, rather than from a ballasted keel as with a monohull sailboat. Being ballast-free and therefore lighter than a monohull, catamarans often have a shallower draft (draught) than comparably-sized monohulls. The two hulls combined also often have a smaller hydrodynamic resistance than comparable monohulls, requiring less propulsive power from either sails or motors. The catamaran’s wider stance on the water can reduce both heeling and wave-induced motion, as compared with a monohull.
The global sales of catamaran are expected to reach 2399 in 2016, from 1970 in 2011. The average growth is about 4% from 2011 to 2016. Europe occupied 33.06% of the global market in 2015, U.S. took up 28.19%, Japan occupied about 14.96% of global market in 2015, Southeast Asia, China included, together occupied about 10% of the global market in the same year.
According to this study, over the next five years the Catamaran market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Catamaran business.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Sunreef Yachts
- Spirited Designs
- Lagoon Catamaran
- Fountaine Pajot Catamarans
- Matrix Yachts
- Voyage
- TomCat Boats
- Alibi
- Robertson and Caine
- Gemini Catamarans
- World Cat
- Outremer Yachting
- Scape Yachts
- Seawind Caramarans
- Pedigree Cats Catamaran
- Defline
- Farrier Marine
- CATATHAI
- African Cats
Segmentation by product type:
- Sailing Catamarans
- Powered Catamarans
Segmentation by application:
- Sport
- Cruising
- Ocean Racing
- Passenger Transport
- Other Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ……..
- To study and analyze the global Catamaran consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Catamaran market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Catamaran manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Catamaran with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Catamaran submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
