Global Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Market Size 2019 | Industry Forecast Report 2025
The latest trending report Global Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.
Diatomaceous Earth, also known as D.E., diatomite, or kieselgur/kieselguhr, is a naturally occurring, soft, siliceous sedimentary rock that is easily crumbled into a fine white to off-white powder. It has a particle size ranging from less than 3 micrometres to more than 1 millimetre, but typically 10 to 200 micrometres. The properties which make Diatomaceous Earth valuable include low density, high porosity, high surface area, abrasiveness, insulating properties, inertness, absorptive capacity, brightness, and high silica content. It is mainly used as filter aids, fillers, absorbents etc.
Global Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) market size will increase to 1270 Million US$ by 2025, from 1000 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth).
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Imerys
- EP Minerals
- Domolin
- Showa Chemical
- CECA Chemical (Arkema)
- Dicaperl
- Diatomite CJSC
- American Diatomite
- Diatomite Direct
- Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral
- Chanye
- Zhilan Diatom
- Sanxing Diatomite
- Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite
- Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products
- Changbai Mountain filter aid
- Qingdao Best diatomite
Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Breakdown Data by Type
- Melosira
- Pinnularia
- Coscinodiscus
Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Breakdown Data by Application
- Filter Aids
- Fillers
- Absorbents
- Construction Materials
- Other
Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Production Breakdown Data by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
- To focus on the key Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
- To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
