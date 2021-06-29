Global Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Market Size 2019 | Industry Forecast Report 2025

The latest trending report Global Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Diatomaceous Earth, also known as D.E., diatomite, or kieselgur/kieselguhr, is a naturally occurring, soft, siliceous sedimentary rock that is easily crumbled into a fine white to off-white powder. It has a particle size ranging from less than 3 micrometres to more than 1 millimetre, but typically 10 to 200 micrometres. The properties which make Diatomaceous Earth valuable include low density, high porosity, high surface area, abrasiveness, insulating properties, inertness, absorptive capacity, brightness, and high silica content. It is mainly used as filter aids, fillers, absorbents etc.

Global Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) market size will increase to 1270 Million US$ by 2025, from 1000 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Imerys

EP Minerals

Domolin

Showa Chemical

CECA Chemical (Arkema)

Dicaperl

Diatomite CJSC

American Diatomite

Diatomite Direct

Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral

Chanye

Zhilan Diatom

Sanxing Diatomite

Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite

Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products

Changbai Mountain filter aid

Qingdao Best diatomite

Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Breakdown Data by Type

Melosira

Pinnularia

Coscinodiscus

Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Breakdown Data by Application

Filter Aids

Fillers

Absorbents

Construction Materials

Other

Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

