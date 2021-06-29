Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Market Size 2019 | Industry Forecast Report 2024

The latest trending report Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) is a non-invasive treatment of kidney stones (urinary calculus) and biliary calculi (stones in the gallbladder or in the liver) using an acoustic pulse. It is also reported to be used for salivary stones and pancreatic stones. It is mainly used in hospital.

China is the world’s most rapid expansion market of ESWL machine. China with its centralized machine manufacturing base, low production costs, favorable tax policies, and large number of available labor wins the ESWL machine Manufacturer’s favor, and the industry showed trends to transfer to the Chinese mainland.

According to this study, over the next five years the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 560 million by 2024, from US$ 470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

STORZ

EMD

US

Allengers

Edaptms

MTS

Jena medtech

Direx-Initia

MS Westfalia

Medispec

Siemens

WIKKON

Sody

Dornier

Richard Wolf

Hyde

Haibin

Comermy Nanyang

Gemss

Elmed

Segmentation by product type:

Fluid-electric extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy

Electromagnetic extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy

Piezoelectric

Segmentation by application:

Kidney stone

Biliary calculi

Salivary stones

Pancreatic stones

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

……..

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

