Global Feed Yeast Market by Development, Size, Share and Demand Forecast From 2016 to 2025

Global Feed Yeast Market Overview

The ban on the use of antibiotics in feed and increased use of yeast as a livestock nutritional supplement are the major drivers for the global feed yeast market. Nutritional components of feed yeast help the animals to metabolize proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates. Feed yeast stimulates infant and youth growth in many species of animals. The global feed yeast market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period 2018–2023. Asia is the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.06%, which can be mainly attributed to the increase in feed yeast product production with increased focus on animal nutrition in this region.

Global Feed Yeast Market Outlook

The global market of feed yeast has been representing a sharp growth in the recent years owing to the high demand for quality and nutrient-rich feed. The government has placed a ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in feed in the U.S. and Europe due to its negative impact on animal health as well as on human health. Poultry was accounted for 29% of the total market share in 2017 followed by ruminants holding a share of 25%.

The global feed yeast market with respect to poultry livestock was valued at $300.69m in 2017 and is estimated to reach $424.52m by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. It is estimated that Europe dominated the global feed yeast market in 2017 with 34% of the total market share owing to the strict regulations on the use of antibiotics in feeding stuff and increased awareness of feed yeast benefits.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Major rise in meat consumption.

1.2 High demand in dairy products.

1.3 Better feed efficiency.

1.4 More awareness about animal health and feed quality. 2. Market Restraints

2.1 Strict government rules and regulations. Market Segmentation:

The Global Feed yeast market is segmented on basis of Livestock, Type, Form and region. 1. By Livestock:

1.1 Pet Animals

1.2 Aquatic Animals

1.3 Ruminants

1.4 Poultry

1.5 Swine

1.6 Other Livestock 2. By Type:

2.1 Spent Yeast

2.2 Live Yeast

2.3 Yeast Derivatives 3. By Form:

3.1 Dry

3.2 Fresh

3.3 Instant 4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World. Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Angelyeast Co., Ltd.

3. Lallemand Inc.

4. Lesaffre

5. Leiber GmbH

6. Associated British Foods PLC

7. Nutreco N.V.

8. Cargill, Incorporated

9. Alltech

10. Diamond These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Research study on the Global Feed yeast market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.