Global Financial Analytics Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Financial Analytics Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2025 added on DecisionDatabases.com.

The report on global financial analytics market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2018-2025. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The major market drivers are rising trends in business intelligence and business analytics technologies and growing demand of data transparency and data intensity. The market growth might be restricted due to a large number of business dimensions and security and data concern under the study period.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as Deloitte, Fico, Hitachi Consulting, IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy, Oracle, Rosslyn Analytics, SAP SE, SAS, Symphony Teleca, Tableau Software, Teradata Corp, and Tibco.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Database Management System

Data Integration Tools

Query

Reporting And Analysis

Online Analytical Processing (Olap)

Visualization Tools

Analytical Tools

Consulting

Support Services

Others

By Application:

Asset And Liability Management

Budgetary Control Management

General Ledger Management

Payable Management

Receivable Management

Profitability Management

Governance

Risk

Compliance Management

By Deployment Type:

On-Premise

On-Demand

By Organization Size:

Small And Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

By Verticals:

Banking

Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods And Retail

Healthcare And Life Science

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation And Logistics

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East &Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa

Table Of Contents – Overview

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis

4.Financial Analytics Market Analysis By Type

5.Financial Analytics Market Analysis By Application

6.Financial Analytics Market Analysis By Deployment Type

7.Financial Analytics Market Analysis By Organization Size

8.Financial Analytics Market Analysis By Verticals

9.Financial Analytics Market Analysis By Geography

10.Competitive Landscape Of The Financial Analytics Companies

11.Company Profiles Of The Financial Analytics Industry

