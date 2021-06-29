Global Induction Cooktop Market Analysis Report 2019 | Midea, SUPOR, Joyoung, Philips

The latest trending report Global Induction Cooktop Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Induction Cooktop is a kind cooking equipment using electromagnetism to turn cooking pans into cookers (creating heat energy inside the pan itself, instead of firing it in from outside). Induction cooktop cooks food more quickly and safely with less energy, compared with the traditional gas stove.

China is the largest production market of induction cooktop with market share more than 70%. In addition, China is also the largest consumer of induction cooktop with market share about 59% in 2015.In general; China is the most important player in the global market of induction cooktop.

According to this study, over the next five years the Induction Cooktop market will register a 0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5570 million by 2024, from US$ 5450 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Induction Cooktop business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Midea

SUPOR

Joyoung

Philips

POVOS

Galanz

Fusibo

Sunpentown

Panasonic

Haier Group

AB Electrolux

Bosch

Whirlpool

Semikron

Waring

Fisher & Paykel

Smeg

True Induction

Miele

LG Electronics

MENU SYSTEM

Chinducs

Vollrath

UEMW

GE

Qinxin

Summit Appliance

Oude

Sub-Zero Wolf

Jinbaite

Elecpro

Garland

EMI

Segmentation by product type:

Touch Screen Type

Touchtone Type

Segmentation by application:

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Induction Cooktop consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Induction Cooktop market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Induction Cooktop manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Induction Cooktop with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Induction Cooktop submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

