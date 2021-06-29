Global Luminaire Market – Business Opportunities, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast till 2024

The latest trending report Global Luminaire Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Luminaire is able to provide a light source apparatus and converts electrical energy into electromagnetic radiation, including LED, LFL, CFL, HID, Halogen and Incandescent Luminaire, etc. And it can be used for residential, office, shop, and hospitality, industrial, outdoor and so on.

China occupied 35% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and EU, which respectively have around 21% and 18% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30% of the global consumption volume in 2015. EU shared 17% of global total.

According to this study, over the next five years the Luminaire market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 76900 million by 2024, from US$ 65400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luminaire business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Philips Lighting

OSRAM

GE Lighting

Panasonic

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Thorn Lighting

TOSHIBA

Hubbell Lighting

Asian Electronics

Bajaj Electricals

Targetti

Taschibra

LSI Industries

SIMKAR

Thorlux Lighting

Evolution Lighting

KALCO Lighting

Venture

Foshan Lighting

Opple Lighting

NVC Lighting

YANKO Lighting

PAK Corporation

LEEDARSON

Kingsun Optoelectronic

Forest Lighting

Huayi Lighting

TCL Lighting

Naipu Lighting

Midea Group

Huaqiang Lighting

Handson Lighting

Guangyu LED Lighting

Segmentation by product type:

LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

LFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire

Halogen Luminaire

Incandescent Luminaire

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Industrial

Outdoor

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luminaire consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Luminaire market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luminaire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luminaire with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luminaire submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

