Global Luminaire Market – Business Opportunities, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast till 2024

Luminaire is able to provide a light source apparatus and converts electrical energy into electromagnetic radiation, including LED, LFL, CFL, HID, Halogen and Incandescent Luminaire, etc. And it can be used for residential, office, shop, and hospitality, industrial, outdoor and so on.
China occupied 35% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and EU, which respectively have around 21% and 18% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30% of the global consumption volume in 2015. EU shared 17% of global total.
According to this study, over the next five years the Luminaire market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 76900 million by 2024, from US$ 65400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luminaire business.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Philips Lighting
- OSRAM
- GE Lighting
- Panasonic
- Acuity Brands
- Eaton
- Cree
- Thorn Lighting
- TOSHIBA
- Hubbell Lighting
- Asian Electronics
- Bajaj Electricals
- Targetti
- Taschibra
- LSI Industries
- SIMKAR
- Thorlux Lighting
- Evolution Lighting
- KALCO Lighting
- Venture
- Foshan Lighting
- Opple Lighting
- NVC Lighting
- YANKO Lighting
- PAK Corporation
- LEEDARSON
- Kingsun Optoelectronic
- Forest Lighting
- Huayi Lighting
- TCL Lighting
- Naipu Lighting
- Midea Group
- Huaqiang Lighting
- Handson Lighting
- Guangyu LED Lighting
Segmentation by product type:
- LED Luminaire
- CFL Luminaire
- LFL Luminaire
- HID Luminaire
- Halogen Luminaire
- Incandescent Luminaire
Segmentation by application:
- Residential
- Office
- Shop
- Hospitality
- Industrial
- Outdoor
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- …….
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Luminaire consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Luminaire market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Luminaire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Luminaire with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Luminaire submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
