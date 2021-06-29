Global Pleurotus Ostreatus Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The latest trending report Global Pleurotus Ostreatus Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Pleurotus ostreatus, also known as oyster mushroom, is a common edible mushroom. Oyster mushroom belongs to Class Basidiomycetes and Family Agaricaceae. It was first cultivated in Germany as a subsistence measure during World War I and is now grown commercially around the world for food.

For the production sides, China is the world largest country in oyster mushrooms production, contributes over 94% market share of the total world production of about 5600 tonnes in those years. Other major countries producing oyster mushrooms are mainly located in Asia, including Korea, Japan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Philippines.

For the consumption sides, due to low demand for oyster mushrooms, Europe and USA have a rather small market share. While in terms of local little production the price of pleurotus ostreatus is about 5 times higher than those Asia countries which up to 6500 USD/MT.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pleurotus Ostreatus market will register a 1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5590 million by 2024, from US$ 5030 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pleurotus Ostreatus business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sylvan

Campbell

Traveler Produce LLC

Rich Year Farm

Mycoterra Farm

Phillips Mushroom Farms

Farming Fungi

Lauretta Ventures

Cayuga Mushroom Farm

GanoFarm Sdm Bhd

Fungaia Farm

Segmentation by product type:

Grey Oyster Mushroom

White Oyster Mushroom

Segmentation by application:

Edible

Medicinal

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

……..

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pleurotus Ostreatus consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pleurotus Ostreatus market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pleurotus Ostreatus manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pleurotus Ostreatus with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pleurotus Ostreatus submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

