Global Rice Bran Oil Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Rice bran oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for rice bran oil, rice bran oil was classified as food& drinks oils, herbs& spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude rice bran oil.

Currently the main producing region is Asia. Asia is also the main area of rice. The major producers are India, China, Japan and Thailand. India is the world’s largest consumption area. Chinese consumption market has not yet well-developed, there is a huge potential market. Japan researches and developments rice bran oil with a long history.

According to this study, over the next five years the Rice Bran Oil market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1390 million by 2024, from US$ 1170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rice Bran Oil business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ricela

Kamal

BCL

SVROil

Vaighai

A.P. Refinery

3F Industries

Sethia Oils

Jain Group of Industries

Shivangi Oils

Balgopal Food Products

King Rice Oil Group

CEO Agrifood Limited

Kasisuri

Surin Bran Oil

Agrotech International

Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

Wilmar International

Wanyuan Food & Oil

Jinrun

Shanxin

Jinwang

Segmentation by product type:

Extraction

Squeezing

Segmentation by application:

Food

Cosmetic

Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rice Bran Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Rice Bran Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rice Bran Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rice Bran Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rice Bran Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

