Global Smart Office Market Size 2019 | Industry Forecast Report 2025

Global Smart Office Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2025 added on DecisionDatabases.com.

The report on global smart office market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2018-2025. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The advancement of IoT and growing need for security system are the major factors pushing the market uphill. But high cost of renovation might restraint the growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period 2018-2025. The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG and United Technologies Corporation.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Smart Lighting

Security & Access Control Systems

Energy Management Systems

Smart HVAC Control Systems

Audio – Video Conferencing Systems

Fire & Safety Control Systems

Others

By Building Type:

Retrofits

New Buildings

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents- Overview

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis

4.Smart Office Market Analysis By Product

5.Smart Office Market Analysis By Building Type

6.Smart Office Market Analysis By Geography

7.Competitive Landscape Of The Smart Office Companies

8.Company Profiles Of The Smart Office Industry

