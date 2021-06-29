Global Spirulina Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The latest trending report Global Spirulina Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants.

The sales market mainly focus on the China, USA, India, Japan and Europe etc. region. In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of phycocyanin as a natural colorant in food and beverage products. Since then, demand has risen dramatically, particularly in the Americas and Europe. In 2016, China was the leader consumption region with the sales market share of 45.70%. USA was the second sales market with sales share 22.75% in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Spirulina market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 160 million by 2024, from US$ 120 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Spirulina business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DIC

Cyanotech

Parry Nutraceuticals

Hydrolina Biotech

King Dnarmsa

CBN

Green-A

Spirin

Chenghai Bao ER

Shenliu

SBD

Lanbao

Tianjian

Wuli Lvqi

Gangfa

Segmentation by product type:

Spirulina Powder

Spirulina Tablet

Spirulina Extracts

Segmentation by application:

Health Products

Feed

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

