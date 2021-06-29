Global Street Sweeper Market Size 2019 | Industry Forecast Report 2025
A street sweeper or street cleaner may refer to a person’s occupation, or a machine that cleans streets. A street sweeper cleans the streets, usually in an urban area. Street sweepers have been employed in cities since sanitation and waste removal became a priority. A street-sweeping person would use a broom and shovel to clean off litter, animal waste and filth that accumulated on streets. Later, water hoses were used to wash the streets.
In China, the amount of people still lived in country is more than half of the total number of population. The potential market is large. The prospect of street sweeper in China is good in the next years.
Global Street Sweeper market size will reach 3720 million US$ by 2025, from 2420 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Street Sweeper.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Bucher (Johnston)
- ZOOMLION
- Hako
- Elgin
- FULONGMA
- Aebi Schmidt
- FAYAT GROUP
- Exprolink
- Alamo Group
- Alfred Kärcher
- FAUN
- Dulevo
- Tennant
- Boschung
- TYMCO
- Global Sweeper
- AEROSUN
- Henan Senyuan
- KATO
- Hubei Chengli
Street Sweeper Breakdown Data by Type
- Compact Sweeper
- Truck Mounted Sweeper
- Others
Street Sweeper Breakdown Data by Application
- Urban Road
- Highway
- Airport
- Others
Street Sweeper Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Other Regions
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Street Sweeper status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Street Sweeper manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
