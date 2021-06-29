Global Underfloor Heating Market Size 2019 | Industry Forecast Report 2025

The latest trending report Global Underfloor Heating Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

The underfloor heating is one of the most popular heating systems, which are being used in a wide range of commercial, residential and other application. This system has many advantages over traditional radiator heating systems and has become a viable method of space heating with significant advances in heating technology.

Europe occupied 43.99% of the revenues market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, which respectively account for around 30.45% and 21.63% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of revenue.

The Underfloor Heating market was valued at 5730 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 7890 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Underfloor Heating.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Raychem

Myson

Emerson

Warmup

ThermoSoft International

Flexel

Weixing

Calorique

Daikin

Danfoss A/S

STEP Warmfloor

Arkon Heating Systems

GH

Nexans

Rifeng

Korea Heating

daeho

LESSO

EXA E&C

SunTouch

SXshuangyin

Rexva

GF Piping

VASCO

Ondolia

Halmburger

Avis Technique

HONGYUE

Akan

Seggi Century

Junxing

Nu-Heat

Fanski

Ginde

zhonghui

Kingbull

Nusun

Underfloor Heating Breakdown Data by Type

Hydronic Heating

Electric Heating

Underfloor Heating Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Other

Underfloor Heating Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Underfloor Heating status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Underfloor Heating manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

