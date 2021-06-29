Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The latest trending report Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Growth 2019-2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Video conferencing system endpoints are physical equipment or software that people use to make video connections. Video conferencing endpoint mainly includes collaboration room endpoints and collaboration personal endpoints.

From the production side, Major manufacturers are concentrated in the manufacturing industry developed areas. Worth noting is that major manufacturers due to cost considerations, transferring their manufacturing bases to Southeast Asia. Cisco, Polycom and Huawei are major manufacturers of facing large enterprises and Government agencies. However industry focused on cloud services.

According to this study, over the next five years the Video Conferencing Endpoint market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1870 million by 2024, from US$ 1660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Video Conferencing Endpoint business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cisco (Tandberg)

Polycom

Huawei

ZTE

Avaya (Radvision)

Lifesize

Vidyo

Starleaf

Kedacom

Tely Labs

ClearOne (VCON)

SONY

Yealink

Segmentation by product type:

Collaboration Room Endpoints

Collaboration personal Endpoints

Segmentation by application:

Education – Public/Private

Consulting/Professional Services

High Tech

Government (Non-Military)

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Healthcare

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

………

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Video Conferencing Endpoint consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Video Conferencing Endpoint market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Video Conferencing Endpoint manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Video Conferencing Endpoint with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Video Conferencing Endpoint submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

