GPU Database Market Dynamic Outlook and Influencing Key Growth Drivers By Blazegraph, BlazingDB, Brytlyt, Fuzzy Logix, Jedox, Kinetica DB, Neo4j, OmniSci, SQream Technologies

The GPU database uses a graphical processing unit to perform database operations, unlike CPU. These are faster and comparatively flexible in processing large volume and quantities of data. Rising demands for high-performance computing is boosting the growth of the GPU database market. Furthermore, the wide availability of open source solutions is further strengthening the market landscape for the key players.

The market analysis and insights included Global GPU database Market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. Also, Global GPU database Market report gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments, products launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry. By attaining an actionable market insight via Global GPU database Market research report, sustainable and profitable business strategies can be built.

Top Key Players: Blazegraph (SYSTAP, LLC), BlazingDB, Inc., Brytlyt, Fuzzy Logix, Inc, Jedox AG, Kinetica DB Inc., Neo4j, Inc., OmniSci, Inc., SQream Technologies, ZILLIZ

The GPU database market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as massive data generation across various industry segments, including BFSI, retail, and entertainment industries. Besides, increasing competitiveness is likely to fuel market growth. However, the lack of technical expertise may hinder the growth of the GPU database market. On the other hand, the GPU database market is likely to offer lucrative opportunities with the emergence of data-intensive industries in the forecast period.

The global GPU database market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as tool and services. By tool, the market is further sub-segmented as GPU-accelerated databases and GPU-accelerated analytics. By deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as fraud detection and prevention, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), customer experience management, predictive maintenance, supply chain management, threat intelligence, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, transportation and logistics, government and defense, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global GPU database market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The GPU database market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

