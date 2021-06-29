Heavy Duty Pumps Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Alfa Laval, Gardner Denver, EBARA, General Electric Company, ITT and KSB SE

Heavy duty pumps are specially designed pumps that are used for transferring corrosive, abrasive or highly viscous liquid including sewage, crude oil, chemical, etc. The growth in production of chemical and oil & gas industries is expected to raise the demand for more efficient heavy duty pumps. The ability of these pumps to handle temperature up to 400 ° Celsius and pressure up to 80 bar is the primary reason for its increased demand among the industries.

Exponentially burgeoning demand for electricity and power consumption across the globe has been driving the heavy duty pumps market and is anticipated to continue to influence growth in the coming years. Snow balling oil and fuel demand coupled with rapid industrialization and urbanization fueling the water & wastewater management industry is expected to contribute to revenue growth of global heavy duty pumps market.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004046

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Alfa Laval

2. Gardner Denver Inc.

3. EBARA Corporation

4. General Electric Company

5. ITT INC.

6. Grundfos

7. KSB SE and Co.

8. The Weir Group PLC

9. Sulzer Ltd

The global heavy duty pumps market is segmented on the basis of pump type, product type and application. Based pump type, the market is segmented as Centrifugal and Positive-displacement. By product type the market has been segmented into Crude oil, Fuel oil, Asphalt and Others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Oil & Gas, Power, Processing and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Heavy Duty Pumps market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Heavy Duty Pumps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Heavy Duty Pumps market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Heavy Duty Pumps market in these regions.

Purchase for Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004046

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Heavy Duty Pumps Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Heavy Duty Pumps, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]