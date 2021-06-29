Home Sewing Machines Market Growth Rate by 2027 – Aisin Seiki, Baby Lock, Bernina International AG, Brother Industries, Elna International

The home sewing machines market has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years owing to the significant advancements in machine technology. The home sewing machines are used by individuals for the production and designing of furniture products, bags, garments, apparels, and shoes among others. An advanced sewing machine enables ease of gliding of the fabric into the machine without any inconvenience from needles and thimbles thereby saving sewing time.

Reduced complexities with the advanced sewing machines and growing demands for advanced as well as feature-rich models for sewing machines is anticipated to drive the market for home sewing machines in recent times. However, the less market attractiveness for the profession is anticipated to pose a challenge to the growth of home sewing machines market. Further, increasing technological advancements in the sewing machine technology are expected to provide significant opportunities to the players operating in the home sewing machines market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Aisin Seiki Co. , Ltd.

2. Baby Lock

3. Bernina International AG

4. Brother Industries, Ltd.

5. Elna International Corp. SA

6. Janome Sewing Machine Co. , Ltd.

7. Juki Corporation

8. SGSB Group Co. , Ltd

9. Singer Sewing Company

10. Yamata

The global home sewing machines market is segmented on the basis of type, and feed mechanism. Based on type, the home sewing machines market is segmented into below mechanical, electrical, and computerized. On the basis of feed mechanism, the home sewing machines market is segmented into drop feed, differential feed, puller feed, and manual feed.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global home sewing machines market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The home sewing machines market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the home sewing machines market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the home sewing machines in these regions.

