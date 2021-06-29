HR Analytics Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019-2027 | GainInsights Solutions, MicroStrategy, Oracle, Sage People, SAP, Sisense, Talentsoft

The HR analytics software tools are employed in organizations to automate many core functions of the human resource department, including time, attendance, applicant tracking, and benefits management. An increasing number of data sources and a massive volume of HR data is propelling organizations to adopt analytics and software tools for a smooth workflow. Developing countries in the MEA and APAC regions is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities for HR analytics market during the forecast period.

The HR analytics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of increasing adoption by the enterprises for data-driven decision making. Moreover, high demand for talent mobility and workforce optimization is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the slow adoption of advanced software solution over traditional methods may restrict the growth of the HR analytics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision making is expected to offer substantial opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Some of the key players of HR Analytics Market:

GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd., MicroStrategy Incorporated., Oracle Corporation, Sage People Limited, SAP SE, Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, Talentsoft, Visier Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The research report on HR Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. HR Analytics Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global HR analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application area, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is classified into cloud and on-premises. Based on application area, the market is segmented as workforce management, employee engagement, employee development, recruitment, retention, and payroll. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and others.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 HR Analytics Market Size

2.2 HR Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 HR Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 HR Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players HR Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into HR Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global HR Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global HR Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 HR Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global HR Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

