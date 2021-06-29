Human Capital Management Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2027 | Cornerstone OnDemand, Epicor Software, IBM, Infor, Kronos, Oracle, Workday

A set of practices focused on organizational needs for provisioning specific competencies to the businesses comprising of components as workforce acquisition, workforce optimization and workforce management collectively are defined as Human Capital Management (HCM). Applications such as personnel administration, benefits administration, payroll, employee self-service, and service center facilitate the implementations of human capital management in an organization. The human capital management solution ensures the development and management of individuals in accordance with their key responsibility areas coupled with ensuring remarkable employee engagement towards better organizational performance.

Rapid demands for streamlining the HR-based operations in organizations and the exponential adoptions of cloud-based HCM software are anticipated to be the major drivers for the human capital management market. Data security and privacy concerns coupled with the need to comply with stringent data privacy regulations to hinder the growth of the human capital management market. Increasing advancements in the field of digitalization of HR-based functions would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the human capital management market.

Some of the key players of Human Capital Management Market:

ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor, Kronos, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Sage Group plc, SAP SE, Workday, Inc.

The research report on Human Capital Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Human Capital Management Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global human capital management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the human capital management market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment model, the human capital management market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Further, the human capital management market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The human capital management market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, government, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and others.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Human Capital Management Market Size

2.2 Human Capital Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Human Capital Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Human Capital Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Human Capital Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Human Capital Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Human Capital Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Human Capital Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Human Capital Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Human Capital Management Breakdown Data by End User

