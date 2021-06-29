Infant Formula Ingredients Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Latest Market Study on “Infant Formula Ingredients Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Carbohydrates, Oils and Fats, Proteins, Vitamins and Minerals, Prebiotics, Others); Form (Powder, Liquid and Semi-Liquid); Source (Conventional, Organic); Application (Growing-Up Milk (Infants over 12 Months), Standard Infant Formula (0-6-Month-Old Infants), Follow-On Formula (6-12 Month-Old Infants), Specialty Formula) and Geography”, the report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Infant formula is also known as baby formula or infant milk. It is a convenience food for the consumption of babies and infants under 12 months of age. It is generally prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from powder or liquid. Infant formulas are a time-tested, perfectly acceptable alternative to breastfeeding. It is a synthetic version of mothers’ milk. Generally used infant formulas comprise of purified cow’s milk whey and casein, vegetable oils, lactose, a vitamin-mineral mix, and other ingredients depending on the manufacturer.

Leading players of the Infant Formula Ingredients Market profiled in the report include-

1.AAK

2.Arla Foods amba

3.BASF SE

4.Carbery Food Ingredients Limited

5.Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

6.Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

7.Koninklijke DSM N.V.

8.Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

9.SACHSENMILCH LEPPERSDORF GMBH

10.Vitablend Nederland BV

The global infant formula ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, form, source and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into carbohydrates, oils & fats, proteins, vitamins & minerals, prebiotics and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into powder, and liquid & semi-liquid. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into conventional and organic. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into growing-up milk (infants over 12 months), standard infant formula (0-6-month-old infants), follow-on formula (6-12 month-old infants) and specialty formula.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Infant Formula Ingredients market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

