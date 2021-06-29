Luffing Jib Tower Cranes Market | 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Luffing Jib Tower Cranes Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Luffing jib tower cranes, which are a type of top-slewing crane, have an angled rather than horizontal jib. Unlike other tower cranes which have a trolley that controls the lateral movement of the load, luffing jib cranes move their load by changing the angle of the jib. The cranes are utilized primarily in urban areas where space is constrained or in situations where several cranes are installed close together.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Luffing Jib Tower Cranes market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Luffing Jib Tower Cranes in 2016.

In the industry, Zoomlion profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Liebherr and SCM ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 24.31%, 14.01% and 10.71% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Luffing Jib Tower Cranes, including Max. Load Capacity < 30t, Max. Load Capacity 30-50t and Max. Load Capacity > 50t. And Max. Load Capacity < 30t is the main type for Luffing Jib Tower Cranes, and the Max. Load Capacity < 30t reached a sales volume of approximately 2326 Unit in 2017, with 80.85% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for Luffing Jib Tower Cranes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Luffing Jib Tower Cranes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse the complete report and table of contents @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/21816-luffing-jib-tower-crane-market-analysis-report

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zoomlion

SCM

Fushun Yongmao

XCMG

DAHAN

Manitowoc

Liebherr

WOLFFKRAN

Terex

FAVCO

HKTC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Max. Load Capacity < 30t

Max. Load Capacity 30-50t

Max. Load Capacity > 50t

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

High Rise Buildings

Bridge Building

Others

Download Free Sample Report of Global Luffing Jib Tower Cranes Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-21816

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Luffing Jib Tower Cranes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Luffing Jib Tower Cranes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Luffing Jib Tower Cranes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Luffing Jib Tower Cranes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Luffing Jib Tower Cranes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Luffing Jib Tower Cranes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luffing Jib Tower Cranes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Purchase the complete Global Luffing Jib Tower Cranes Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-21816

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Container Cranes Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) Cranes Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Overhead Cranes Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/