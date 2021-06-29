Medicinal Mushroom Market: Present Scenario And The Growth Prospects With Forecast 2017-2023

Market Scenario

The growth in the consumption of medicinal mushroom, on a global level, is leading to the growth of the medicinal mushroom market. The increasing demand for medicinal mushroom in food commodities, personal care, and cosmetic products is boosting the market growth. Improvisation in the cultivation and extraction techniques of medicinal mushroom creates the opportunity for players to enter the medicinal mushroom market.

Medicinal mushroom contains several elements such as selenium, zinc, and kojic acid, which are used in the formulation of various personal care products. Increasing demand for exotic mushroom varieties, such as shiitake, oyster, maitake, and enoki, have provided manufacturers with the opportunity to enter the market. Owing to these driving factors, the demand for medicinal mushroom is likely to show exponential growth.

The surge in demand for shiitake mushroom, based on its rich flavoring attribute, is gaining popularity in the foodservice industry. Use of fresh and dried mushrooms in processed foods, such as pizza, burger, and soup, is driving the growth of the medicinal mushroom market.

The growing demand for personal & skin care products is anticipated to support the growth of the medicinal mushroom market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

As per MRFR analysis, the global medicinal mushroom market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. High production of medicinal mushroom in Asia-Pacific, followed by increasing awareness and rise in the application of medicinal mushroom in various industries, is supporting the market growth. The market in the region is estimated to reach 6,184.46 kilotons, in terms of volume, by 2023. However, the European medicinal mushroom market is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Segments

The global medicinal mushroom market is segmented into type, form, and function. By region, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

By type, the market is segmented into shiitake, reishi, maitake, chaga, cordyceps, turkey tail, and others. Among all, the shiitake mushroom segment is projected to account a share of 59.26%.. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period.

By form, the market is segmented into fresh, dried, and other. The fresh segment is dominating the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% during the forecast period.

By function, the market is segmented into anti-oxidant, immune enhancer, anti-cancer, skin care, and other. Among all, the anti-oxidants segment is projected to account a share of 35.67%. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.30% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The leading players profiled in the global medicinal mushroom market: Bonduelle SA (France), Monaghan Mushrooms (England), Agro Dutch Industries Ltd (India), The Mushroom Company (US), Modern Mushroom Farms (US), Delftree Mushroom Company (US), Banken Champignons (the Netherlands), Hughes Mushrooms (UK), Scelta Mushrooms BV (the Netherlands), and Weikfield (India).

Target Audience

• Medicinal mushroom manufacturers

• Food industry

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Personal care products manufacturers

• Retailers, wholesalers, and distributors

• Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

Asia-Pacific is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and will grow at a CAGR of 13.48%.

Among the Asia-Pacific countries, China is projected to witness a substantial growth of 13.74% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Shiitake mushroom segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The dried medicinal mushroom segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.04% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional and Country Analysis of Medicinal Mushroom Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market

As per MRFR analysis, the global market for medicinal mushroom is expected to witness continuous demand during the forecast period. Increasing application of medicinal mushroom in various nutraceutical & functional food industries is driving the growth of the market, owing to its medicinal and nutritional attributes. The global medicinal mushroom market is expected to reach 7,246.94 kilotons by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 12.60% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market, followed by Europe.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o The Netherlands

o Poland

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Australia

o China

o India

o Indonesia

o Japan

o Republic of Korea

o Vietnam

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Africa

o Other Countries

View Original Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/medicinal-mushroom-market-present-scenario-and-the-growth-prospects-with-forecast-2017-2023-2019-08-02

