Mobile Advertising Market by Format (Search, Native social, Display, Video, SMS) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022

This Mobile Advertising Industry report assesses the revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels, and thus provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the segments and sub-segments over the forecast period. This report centers on the Mobile Advertising in the global market, particularly in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The business profiles of top level companies have been profiled to get an accurate and detailed knowledge of top level companies. It includes several online and offline activities to enlarge the businesses rapidly. Some significant brand promotion strategies, sales strategies, advertising strategies have been mentioned in the research report.

The prominent companies operating in the global mobile advertising market adopted expansion, partnership, and acquisition as their major strategies for business growth and expansion globally. Key players identified in the mobile advertising market include Applovin Corporation, Avazu Inc., Chartboost Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc., Google Inc., Inmobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., Millennial Media Inc., and Smaato Inc.

The mobile advertising market is segmented by format, category, and geography. Based on the format, the market is divided into search, native social, display, video, and short message service (SMS). Among formats, the search segment contributed maximum market share in 2014 owing to increase in awareness about health, safety, entertainment, and hobbies & interests among mobile users. By category, the market is classified into arts & entertainment, hobbies & interests, and others (society, science, style & fashion, and technology). Among categories, the arts & entertainment segment dominated the market in 2014 due to increase in trend of watching on-demand movies, TV shows, and other videos especially among the young population. Geographically, the mobile advertising market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to high mobile device penetration in the region.

Key Benefits for Mobile Advertising Market:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global Mobile Advertising market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

