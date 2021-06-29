Mortar Ammunition Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022
Description
A mortar is a device that can launch projectiles at short ranges and low velocities. It propels explosive shells into high-arching ballistic trajectories. The weapon is loaded with a short, often smooth-bore barrel, generally less than 15 times its caliber. Modern mortars are light and easily portable. Ammunition for mortars generally comes in two main varieties: fin-stabilized and spin-stabilized. Fin-stabilized mortars have short fins on their posterior portion, which control the path of the bomb in flight. Spin-stabilized mortar bombs rotate as they leave the mortar tube, which stabilizes them in the same way as a rifle bullet. Both types of rounds can be either illuminative, smoke, and high explosive.
Market Dynamics
Increase in threats from Terrorist Organizations and Obsolete and Ageing Equipment of some Countries are the primary drivers of global mortar ammunition market. Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America have been prone to violence and terrorist attacks but in recent times, the threat of terrorism has spread rapidly to Europe and North America and the major party responsible for this has been the Islamic State which has replaced the Al-Qaeda as the number one global terrorist organization.Thus, there will be additional spending on Mortar Guns by European countries to better defend themselves against such threats.
Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063864
Market Segmentation
Global ammunition market is segmented based on application (defense, commercial and civil), caliber (small caliber ammunition, medium caliber ammunition, large caliber ammunition, artillery ammunition, and mortar ammunition), type (cartridge-based and non-cartridge based), and cartridge type (rimfire and centerfire).
Regional/Geographic Analysis
There will be additional spending on Mortar in European countries to better defend themselves against terrorist threats. Asia Pacific region is expected to do a comprehensive modernization of its armed forces and will boost the Global MortarAmmunition market. Low demand is expected in North America due to large cuts in the defense budget. But the Asia Pacific region will see the highest rates of growth and the rest of the world will drive the growth in the Global Mortar Ammunition Market.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include Cbc, Rheinmetall Defense, Alliant Techsystems, General Dynamics Corporation, and Nexter.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Procure this Market Intelligence Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063864
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
View Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mortar-ammunition-market-overview-by-share-size-industry-players-revenue-and-product-demand-till-2016-2022-2019-08-02
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email:[email protected]
Phone:+1 313 462 0609