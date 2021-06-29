Motor Monitoring Market to 2027 – Leading Players Banner Engineering, Eaton, KCF Technologies, Mouser Electronics, Qualitrol Company, RS Components and Controls

Motor monitoring is the process of continuously monitoring the motors, generators, clutches in various end-use industries that are subjected to high-stress and sensors are permanently mounted on motors for sensing their behavior. The sensors are connected to output devices such as monitors, analyzers and central servers and transmit data to plant operators either through a wireless network or cable network.

The motor monitoring market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing and growing prominence of predictive maintenance and the increasing need to minimize revenue loss caused by motor faults are driving the growth of the motor monitoring market. Also increasing the popularity of wireless technologies in the industrial sector is also contributing to the growth of the motor monitoring market. However, however, lack of faith in prediction capabilities of motor monitoring technology is a significant factor limiting the market growth.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Banner Engineering Corp.

2. Eaton

3. Honeywell International Inc.

4. KCF Technologies

5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6. Mouser Electronics, Inc.

7. Qualitrol Company LLC

8. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9. RS Components and Controls (I) Ltd.

10. T.F. Hudgins Incorporated.

