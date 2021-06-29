Packaging Equipment Market Growth and Analysis 2027 – Aagard Group, Bosch Packaging Technology, Douglas Machine, Duravant,Garvey Corporation, KHS GmbH and Krones AG

Packaging equipment across the industry are used for a wide array of functions including container cleaning, canning, forming and filling, bagging, unpacking and packing, bottling, sealing, inspection and check weighing; shrink film, wrapping and heat sealing and similar applications. The rise in the demand for packaging equipment is largely driven by the burgeoning demand of consumer goods, development of energy efficient equipment and increased adoption of automated packaging machines.

Exponentially increased demand for the packaging robots and rising consumer goods demand has provided packaging equipment market a noteworthy thrust. As the global economic scenario continues to enhance, the manufacturing industries would persistently be under the pressure to deliver the dramatically growing consumer demands, the trend is therefore expected to subsequently increase the demand for automated packaging equipment.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Aagard Group LLC

2. All Packaging Machinery Corp.

3. Arpac LLC

4. Bosch Packaging Technology

5. Douglas Machine Inc.

6. Duravant

7. Garvey Corporation

8. KHS GmbH

9. Krones AG

10. Sidel Group

The global packaging equipment market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as wearable packaging equipment and implantable packaging equipment. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Labeling Machines, Tape Machines, Conveyors, Filling Machines, Strapping/Bundling Machines, Wrapping Machines and Others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Food & Beverage, Medical, Home & Personal Care, Industrial and Others.[HN3]

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global packaging equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The packaging equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting packaging equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the packaging equipment market in these regions.

