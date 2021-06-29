Parachute Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Description

A bulk of the demand for parachutes in the global market is propelled by its employment for military purposes, being extensively used on aircrafts and by troops for training. In the recent years, the need for heavy-duty parachutes that will flawlessly aid in precise air drops has increased exponentially. Currently, the development of the commercial parachute industry is centred on the inclusion of nanotechnology, a radical new technology that will reduce the hauling weight and make it more efficient and practical. And finally, parachutes are increasingly finding popularity in fitness training sessions where they are strapped on the athlete’s back and offer him an additional resistance.

Markey Dynamics

Major driving forces for the market growth include rise in the rate of conflicts worldwide, increased usage of parachute bombs and UAVs for ISR activities, and growing demographic of thrill seekers who utilize parachutes in recreational activities. Moreover, growing instances of joint-paratrooping exercises, coupled with technological advancements in the industry such as the use of lightweight fabric, incorporation of GPS systems, drogue chutes, and recovery parachutes are anticipated to further fuel the market size.

Conversely, factors such as stringent rules and regulations, as well as safety concerns regarding skydiving do and will continue to hinder the market growth. Numerous reports of the failure of T-11 and he unfortunate deaths of skydivers further impact the parachute industry negatively.

Market Segmentation

The global parachutemarketis fragmented on the basis of application and parachute type.

Application

Military

Cargo

Sports

Rescue

Recovery

Break Chutes

Parachute Type

Round Parachute

Ram-Air Parachute

Square Parachute

Drogue Parachute

Geographical Analysis

The North America and European regions currently dominate the global parachute industry due to growing awareness, availability of resources to engage in sports activities, and increasing number of investments of the US Department of Defense (DoD) in the development and procurement of new-generation parachutes. However, the emerging countries of Asia Pacific such as Japan, China, and India are expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period due to increase in the defense expenditures of these countries and rise in maritime patrol services in the Indian Ocean and South China Sea.

Key Players

The market for parachute is concentrated largely among prominent international players likeAirborne Systems (U.S.), Mills Manufacturing (U.S.), Butler Parachute Systems (U.S.), Spekon (Germany), FXC Corporation (U.S.), and CIMSA Ingenieria de (Spain). Other prominent companies in the market include Aerodyne Research, Ballenger International, NZ Aerosports, Parachutes Australia, and Sistemas. The competition is stiff, with manufacturers constantly competing for innovation in terms of technology and brand recognization.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

