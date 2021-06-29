Passenger Information System Market Expected To Grow Till 2025: Alstom, GE Transportation, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cubic Corporation, Infax, Inc. Passio Technologies, Siemens AG , Advantech Co., Ltd., Neusoft Corporation

The Passenger Information System Market report provides an all-inclusive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Passenger Information System Market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. According to this report the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2019-2025. This market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. The industry analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process, type as well as applications.

Alstom

GE Transportation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cubic Corporation

Infax, Inc.

Passio Technologies

Siemens AG

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Neusoft Corporation

Passenger information system is an electronic information system designed and installed by public transports including airways, roadways, and railways in order to display information associated to real-time vehicle location, arrival and departure of a transport vehicle, schedule of journey, and timely announcements. Moreover, these systems focus on enhancement of the transportation experience for passengers through entertaining the passengers with infotainment systems.

Increase in demand for transportation agencies to provide accurate and reliable real-time transit information to passengers, technological-advancements in the telecom industry to facilitate faster data transfer competencies, surge in demand for intelligent transportation systems and increase in IoT implementation in transit sector are the key drivers propelling the growth of passenger information system market. Moreover, increase in adoption of big data and cloud technologies is anticipated to deliver significant opportunities for passenger information system market growth. However, high cost allied with management and implementation of these system hinders the growth of the market.

The “Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the passenger information system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global passenger information system market with detailed market segmentation by component, mode of transportation, application, and geography. The global passenger information system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the passenger information system market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global passenger information system market based on component, mode of transportation, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Passenger information system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Passenger Information System Market Landscape

4 Passenger Information System Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Passenger Information System Market Analysis- Global

6 Passenger Information System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Passenger Information System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Passenger Information System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Passenger Information System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Passenger Information System Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

