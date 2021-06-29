Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Description

The Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% before 2022.

Extensive use of satellites for warfare as well as civilian uses like communications, navigation, weather and space. Research is continuously being done in the field of space telescopes and satellite manufacturing systems as more nations are looking to become independent in the field of space. Technological advancements are being made in the remote-sensing technology and high-resolution cameras that are used in satellite-based earth observation devices.

Satellite launches are done using dispensable launch vehicles that carry the main part- called the payload to the orbit. Traditionally, these can be used only once; but manufacturers are coming up with solutions that allow the same launch vehicle to be used multiple times. A major advantage comes in the form of cost minimization and efficiency. Some companies are working on developing similar technology that can re-enter the earth without burning their equipment and safely land vertically on earth.

End-user/Technology

A geostationary spacecraft typically takes two to three years to build, and can last well over a decade- sometimes stretching up to two. Despite the large amount of capital requirements, and the lengthy procedure, continuous innovation is being done in the field of satellite manufacturing by the companies to avoid becoming obsolete. Improvements in the same include efficient solar rays, better sensors, and the use of photonics. The most recent developments are being done in the case of payloads- striving to make them extremely flexible.

In case of relatively small space vehicles, assembly is done directly on the launch pad by sequentially placing all the components using a crane. As for the larger ones, assembly is done off the pad in a processing hangar and transported horizontally to the launch site.

The following are some of the reasons for the growth:

Satellite applications have increased rapidly along with the developments in technology.

More countries are launching their own space program which was limited to a handful of countries until recently.

As the markets for Micro and Nano Satellites grow the demand for the launch systems will increase

US is the largest manufacturer of satellites across the globe that constitutes about 70% of the global satellite manufacturing market. As for the launch systems, leading players will be from the Asia Pacific region registering the highest growth rate owing to the government investments in these. One primary reason for these investments can be to get independent in launching their satellites. Among the nations in the region, India and China will be the fastest growing economies.

Airbus Defense Space

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

