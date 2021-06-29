Smart Fleet On-Board Devices Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022

Description

An efficient transportation system leads to proper movement of people and also goods which goes a long way in helping improve the quality of life and standards of living. Smart Fleet On-board devices are basically devices using GPS or GSM/GPRS technologies which help in tracking vehicles or fleet or vehicles accurately and also gives users the option to monitor and manage them securely through various computing devices.Automatic Passenger Counter (APC) gives data about the passenger count on-board. This also includes the data about the number of passengers boarded at every station at a given time. Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) gives real time location about fleet. This data can help to decide the time table for fleets. Fleet optimization is also verified with the ticketing revenue generated on-board with the help of ticketing devices.Smart fleet on-board devices give insights into vehicle performance, fleet efficiency and driving behaviour.

Market Dynamics

The factors driving the growth of the global smart fleet on-board devices market are increasing number of means of transportation, technological advancements, increasing government spending on intelligent transportation systems and rising demand for ticketing solutions.Lack of network infrastructure in some regions, data privacy and data security concerns, high initial costs associated with these devices and the complexities involved in deploying these devices are factors constraining the growth of the global smart fleet on-board devices market.

Market Segmentation

The global smart fleet on-board devices market is segmented into five types based on types, devices, application, technology and region.

Segmentation by Type

Adapted On-board System

Experimental On-board System

Adapted on-board systems contribute a majority of the market share in this segment and are also expected to post the best growth rate.

Segmentation by Devices

AVL(Automatic Vehicle Location) Device

APC(Automatic Passenger Counter) Device

Ticketing Solution Device.

Automatic vehicle location (AVL) devices are the major revenue generators in this segment followed by Automatic passenger counter (APC) devices. Ticketing solution devices are projected to grow at the fastest rate in this segment.

Segmentation by Application

Buses

Trains

Buses applications are the major revenue generators in this segment and are also expected to show the best growthdue to their volume advantage over trains.

Segmentation by Technology

GPS

GSM/GPRS

GPS technology is expected to grow exponentially and post the biggest growth rate.

Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

North America is the leading market worldwide for smart fleet on-board devices followed by Europe.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe and South America have significant demand for APC and AVL systems whereas Asia Pacific shows major demand for ticketing solution devices. North American and Europe markets are driven by early adoption of this technology and the decreasing trend of initial and maintenance costs. Asia Pacific is driven by the growing penetration of these technologies in the region.

Key Players

The major players in the global smart fleet on-board devices market areInfodev, Eurotech, Televic Group, Iris Gmbh, DilaxIntelcomGmbh, Trapeze Group, Acorel, 21st Century Technology Plc, Clever Devices, HellaAglaia, Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., UTA, Init Ag, Trapeze Group, Televic Group, and Xerox.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

