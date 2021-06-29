Baby monitor is basically a baby alarm, which enables parents to remotely track the activities of a baby. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter and microphone, which aids a two-way communication between the parent and the baby. The primary use of a baby monitor is to track the movement of the baby when the parents are not at home or are away from the vicinity of the baby. The most common types of baby monitors are audio baby monitor, fixed video monitor and pan & tilt baby monitor in terms of by product.

Market Size and Forecast

The global baby wireless monitor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Growing awareness about baby safety, increasing disposable income coupled with increased online trade are the factors driving the growth of the baby wireless monitor market globally. Thus, growing influence of the internet on end-users’ purchasing behavior is the major factor anticipated to bolster the growth of baby wireless monitor market.

Geographically, North America region has been consistently dominating the baby wireless monitor market globally. The United States is the leading country in this region because of better technological infrastructure and increase in adoption of innovative baby products fostering the baby wireless monitor market in the region. Primarily, video wireless monitors by product are popular in this region. Europe holds second largest baby wireless monitor market and it will show a robust growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are the fastest growing markets due to rising number of working parents and nuclear families. The Asia Pacific region is the most lucrative market for wireless baby monitors owing to increased adoption of baby monitor amongst Asian parents coupled with rising per capita income and dual income households.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the Baby wireless market monitor in the following segments:

By Product

Audio only baby monitor

Video baby monitor

Pan and tilt monitor

Baby Motion & Breathing Monitor

Wi-Fi & Remote Baby Monitor

Smart Baby Monitor

By Distribution Channel

Online store

Offline store

By Component

Display

Camera

Audio Device

Sensors

Others

By Region

Global baby wireless monitor Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising urbanization coupled with increasing number of working parents has led to a higher adoption of baby monitors in homes which are fostering the growth of baby wireless monitor market. These baby monitors enable employed parents to watch their baby or track their activities when they are away from home.

Another factor inclining the demand for baby wireless monitor market include increase in penetration of smartphones coupled with growing usage of internet which has enabled parents to watch their baby from a different location. Rise in the usage of online retailers for baby products has led the market for easy availability of wide range of baby monitoring products without wasting time in shopping in the offline (physical) stores, which has significantly boosted the demand for baby wireless monitor market. Apart from this, the market is driven by rising per capita spending on child care products across the developing economies. However, safety and security concerns along with declining birth rate may restrain the growth of baby monitors market in the next few years.

Key players

The major key players for Baby wireless monitor are as follows

Phillips Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dorel Co. Ltd.

Motorola Inc.

Lorex Technology Inc.

Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Sproutling Inc.

AngelCare Monitors

Drop Cam Inc.

Summer Infant Inc

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The Global baby wireless monitor Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Distribution Channel Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment