Whole Slide Imaging Market with growing medical and biotechnological research during the forecast period 2019-2027

Recent report published by research nester titled “Global Whole Slide Imaging Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers detailed overview of the global Whole Slide Imaging market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by application, by end-user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global whole slide imaging market is segmented by technology into scanners, IT infrastructure, viewer and image management system; by application into tele-pathology, cytopathology, immunohistochemistry and hemato-pathology; by end-user into education institutions and research laboratories and by regions. Whole Slide Imaging Market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Advancements in research industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive the whole slide imaging market during the forecast period. Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in whole slide imaging. Moreover, the global whole slide imaging market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing government initiatives to eliminate pathological diseases at a rapid pace along with growing medical and biotechnological research sector around the globe.

North America is estimated to observe a substantial growth in whole slide imaging market on the back of rising demand for computer aided diagnosis along with research across the region during the forecast period. North America is panned to be followed by Asia Pacific on the back of growing incidences of pathological diseases across the region accompanied with rising government initiatives for rapid diagnosis and disease elimination across the region.

Growing Applications due to R&D activities

Incorporation of hybrid models and various API algorithms for faster and efficient diagnosis is expected to push the whole slide imaging market further during the forecast period. Virtual Microscopy used in whole slide imaging by computerized tools can aid in the production of educational material to the integration of hospital patient record systems which is attributed to serve as a significant factor in the growth of the whole slide imaging market over the forecast period.

Growing Application in Clinical Research

On the back of rising incidences of pathological diseases such as, necrosis, leukemia, dysplasia, leprosy and others, the demand for accurate clinical testing has amplified, which is attributable to robust increase in whole slide imaging market growth over the forecast period across the globe. The increasing need for these conventional diagnostic measures in order to reduce detection time and lower diagnostic complexities for pathologists, the whole slide imaging market is anticipated to be driven sturdily during the forecast period. Additionally, growing usage of digital pathology along with favorable reimbursement policies for improved quality of cancer diagnosis is contributing additionally is the whole slide imaging market progression.

However, cost constraints associated with software implementation & maintenance along with security issue concerns are anticipated to play as restraining factors in the sturdy growth of the whole slide imaging market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Whole Slide Imaging market which includes company profiling of Philips Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Definiens AG, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Nikon Corporation, Visiopharm, 3Dhistech, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Mikroscan Technologies Inc. and Other Prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Whole Slide Imaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

