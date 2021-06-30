Active Implantable Medical Devices market Global Insights, Professional in-depth Industry analysis and Opportunities 2019 to 2025

The active implantable medical devices market by end user is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of new technology devices in the hospitals and rising hospital research drives the market growth.

The global active implantable medical devices market accounted to US$ 39,026.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 22,096.9 Mn by 2025.

The high market growth is anticipated on account of the rising global geriatric population. The risk of cardiovascular diseases increases with increase in age, in both male and females. Increasing age makes the blood vessels less flexible and reduction in blood flow. Thus, the risk of heart disease is high in elder population. According to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, average age at the first heart attack is 65.6 years for males and 72.0 years for females. It also mentioned that annual incidence of heart attack in the US is 720,000 new attacks and 335,000 recurrent attacks. Similarly, rising prevalence of the neurological disorders in the geriatric population is expected to serve as a high impact rendering driver for the active implantable medical devices market over the forecast period. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2018, 5.7 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s dementia of which 5.5 million are people with age 65 and older. Furthermore, the United Nations in 2017, estimated 962 million people are aged 60 or over across the globe and is increasing by 3% every year.

Leading Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Players:

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK

LivaNova PLC

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL, Sonova

William Demant Holding A/S

Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd

ACTIVE IMPLANTABLE MEDICAL DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers

Neurostimulators

Implantable Hearing Devices

Ventricular Assist Devices

Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Speciality Clinics

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

