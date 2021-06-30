Air Handling Units Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Comprehensive Research, Technology, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market reports associated to the energy and power industry have been presented by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period. The buildings of present and the future are expected to integrate central cooling conditioners and heating equipment so as to ensure a better degree of control on air quality as well as the energy consumed.

The global rise in the construction of offices, schools, commercial buildings, and industries is expected to bolster further development of the air handling unit market. Factors such as mounting industrialization, growing infrastructure projects, expanding number district cooling/heating projects are expected to alter the market’s growth in the forecast period optimistically.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the air handling unit market can be segmented on the basis of capacity, effect, and region.

On the basis of effect, the market is segmented into Double Effect and Single Effect.

On the basis of capacity, the air handling units market is segmented into 5000m3/hr – 15000m3/hr, up to 5000m3/hr, and above 15000m3/hr.

The regions that are a portion of the market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The air handling units market covers regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The market is expected to observe noteworthy growth throughout the forecast period due to the rising concern for air quality and increasing HVAC applications in the sector of air conditioning and heating projects.

The Middle East region and the Asia Pacific region are likely to boost the market owing to the high demand for infrastructure as the wealth of these regions advances. The Middle East region is expected to see an increase in projects from district cooling and heating and new smart cities that are being equipped with centralized air systems. This is likely to push the AHU market, positively.

Also, the regulations for maintaining the air quality in the commercial building for a healthy environment for workers is also motivating the need for air handling units to support proper ventilation across the buildings.

Industry Updates:

Oct 2018 STULZ group which is Germany based and a market leader in mission-critical cooling solutions recently launched their next-gen, fully digitized, “intelligent” Air Handling Units (i-AHUs) with combined air purification for hospitals, in India. These innovative air handlers for hospitals offer inbuilt air purification systems containing particulate and gas phase filtration to meet the high Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) standards required in hospitals, by enabling clean air free of outdoor contamination.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the air handling units market are Systemair (Sweden), TROX (U.S.), GEA Air Treatment (Germany), Daikin (Japan), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Lennox International (U.S.), and Flakt Woods (U.K.). Sabiana (U.K.), and Hitachi Ventus (Japan), Carrier Corporation (UK), Trane Inc. (Ireland), Flakt Woods Group (Sweden), CIAT Group (France), and Swegon (Sweden), are among others.

