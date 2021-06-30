Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market to 2027 – AMAZON, BOEING, IBM CORP, MICRON, MICROSOFT, NVIDIA, SAMSUNG, XILINX

Growing urbanization has resulted in advent of several disruptive technologies including the artificial intelligence. The AI has become integrated fragment of almost the sectors and recently the technology has also taken a plunge into aviation sector. Autopilot and flight management system are some of the key areas of implementation of the AI in aviation industry.

The Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as readily available advanced computing capabilities and explosion in the data availability and processing needs. The market is likely to showcase opportunities as the industry continues to invest in its IT and analytics capabilities. Furthermore, integration of connectivity on-board is also expected to provide the market with significant growth motivation.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application. Based offering, the market is segmented as Software, Service. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NlP), Context Awareness Computing, and Computer Vision. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Smart Maintenance, Flight Operations, Training, Surveillance, and Others.

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market is provided.

