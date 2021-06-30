Audit Management Solution Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape and Growth by Top Companies: Chase Cooper Limited, Galvanize, IBM Corporation,  MasterControl, Protiviti, Refinitiv Group of Companies, SAP SE

Audit Management Solution Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large enterprises); Type of Deployment (SaaS, On-premises); End-Use Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Others) and Geography

Audit management solutions include software system designed for companies to manage audit-related activities, data, and processes in a proper framework. It significantly reduces the time and effort needed to pass an audit. The software automates audit-related tasks to simplify the process and integrates a document control system to ensure smooth and timely access to necessary documentation. More and more companies are adopting this service for the smooth functioning of their audit execution.

The audit management solution market is anticipated to increase in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as effective risk management and compliance with stringent government norms and regulations for companies. Shifting focus of organizations towards automating workflow for enhanced reliability is another key factor propelling the audit management solution market. However, the audit management solution market is negatively influenced by the threat of data hacks. On the other hand, advancements in software showcase growth opportunities for the audit management solution market during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Chase Cooper Limited, Galvanize (ACL Services Ltd.), IBM Corporation, MasterControl, Inc., Protiviti Inc., Refinitiv Group of Companies, SAP SE, Wolters Kluwer Financial Services, Inc., Workiva Inc., Xactium Limited

The “Global Audit Management Solution Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of audit management solution market with detailed market segmentation by enterprise size, type of deployment, end-use industry, and geography. The global audit management solution market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading audit management solution market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global audit management solution market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size, type of deployment, and end-use industry. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of the type of deployment, the market is segmented as SaaS and on-premises. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, and others.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET LANDSCAPE AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE OF DEPLOYMENT AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USE INDUSTRY AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE AUDIT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. CHASE COOPER LIMITED

12.2. GALVANIZE (ACL SERVICES LTD.)

12.3. IBM CORPORATION

12.4. MASTERCONTROL, INC.

12.5. PROTIVITI INC.

12.6. REFINITIV GROUP OF COMPANIES

12.7. SAP SE

12.8. WOLTERS KLUWER FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

12.9. WORKIVA INC.

12.10. XACTIUM LIMITED

