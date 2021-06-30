Automotive Chassis System Market : Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2025
Automotive Chassis System Market Overview:
Automotive chassis system is an internal framework on which the body of vehicle is mounted. Chassis systems typically consist of brakes, engine, suspension, steering system, and wheel mounted on the frame and is responsible for proper control of the automobile. Automobile manufacturers make changes in chassis systems according to applications such as sports, military, commercial use, and others.
The automotive chassis system market has witnessed significant growth over the years, due to increasing production of automobiles across all segments of vehicles and rising innovations and progress of automobile industry.
The global automotive chassis system market is segmented into component, chassis systems, vehicle, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into tie-rods, stabilizer links, suspension ball joints, cross-axis joints, control arms, and knuckles & hubs. Based on system, the market is classified into front axles, rear axles, corner modules, and active kinematics control. Based on vehicle, the market is categorized into cars, light commercial vehicles, intermediate commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, construction equipment, off-road vehicles, defense vehicles, and farm tractors. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Some of the key players operating in the automotive chassis system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Magna International Inc., Benteler International AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Mobis, and Gestamp.
Key Benefits for Automotive Chassis System Market:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive chassis system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Automotive Chassis System Key Market Segments:
By Component
Tie-Rods
Stabilizer Links
Suspension Ball Joints
Cross-Axis Joints
Control Arms
Knuckles & Hubs
By Chassis System
Front Axle
Rear Axle
Corner Modules
Active Kinematics Control
By Vehicle Type
Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Construction Equipment Vehicles
Defense Vehicles
Farm Tractors
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
