Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Overview:

Automotive hydrostatic fan drive system is a coolant system that uses electro-hydraulic, hydraulic displacement, and types of pumps to maintain the engine temperature. As the temperature of the heavily loaded vehicle increases, the fan drive system is used to cool and maintain the engine temperature.

The hydrostatic fan drive system consists of three main components such as hydraulic motor, (with fan), hydraulic pump, and cooling unit. In addition, the fan drive manufacturer Haldex designs hydraulic motors and pumps with a cost-effective gear unit that comes with an optional integrated control.

Factors such as measures taken by the government to reduce emissions and increase in demand for hydrostatic fan drive system drive the growth of the hydrostatic fan drive system market. In addition, development of technology for reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emission and development & innovation in engine manufacturing boost the demand for automotive hydrostatic fan drive system in the global market.

However, high initial and maintenance cost and rise in adoption of electric vehicle across the globe are some of the major restraining factors of this market. Moreover, anticipated growth from Africa and technological advancements in hydraulic system to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emission across the globe are creating huge opportunities for the market.

The key players operating in the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market are Eaton (Ireland), Parker Hannifin (US), JTEKT HPI (Japan), Roxroth Bosch (Germany), Hydraforce Hydraulics (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Bucher Hydraulics (Germany), Concentric (Sweden), Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics (US), and Casappa (Italy).

Key Benefits for Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Key Market Segments:

By Vehicle Type

On Road Vehicles

Bus

Truck

Off road vehicles

Construction & Mining

Agricultural

Train, Metro and Trams

BY Component

Variable Axial Piston Pump

Fixed Gear Motor

Engine Control Unit

Oil Cooler

Hydraulic Valves & Sensors

By Pump Type

Fixed Displacement Pump

Variable Displacement Pump

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

