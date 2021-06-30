Automotive Interiors Market : Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2025
Automotive Interiors Market Overview:
Automotive interiors include interior components of the cabin/body of vehicles such as headliners, cockpit modules, door panels, automotive seats, flooring, vehicle acoustics, and others. Based on parameter, the market is segmented into component type, vehicle type, and region.
The global automotive interiors market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry.
Need for fuel efficiency, technological advancement & growth in demand for luxurious vehicles, and focus on well-being of drivers boost the growth of the global automotive interiors market. However, growth in trade war, high automotive import tariffs, and rise in raw material prices restrict the market growth. Moreover, the untapped developing markets in Asia and Africa and advancement in vehicle infotainment system create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
The key players operating in the automotive interior market are Adient, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Faurecia Interior System, Grupo Antolin, Hyundai Mobis Company, IAC Group, Lear Corporation, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors.
Key Benefits for Automotive Interiors Market:
This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive interiors market along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Automotive Interiors Key Market Segments:
By Component
Cockpit Module
Infotainment System
Instrument Cluster
Telematics
Others
Flooring
Door Panel
Automotive Seat
Interior Lighting
Other
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
