Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Exploring Future Growth 2016-2023 and Key Players – Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, SAS Institute, IBM Corporation

Big data analytics in healthcare is an analytic solution that derives insights on patient information and improves treatment techniques by enabling evidence-based disease prevention modeling and diagnostic analysis. The key players, such as IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Medeanalytics, Inc., and others, provide analytic solutions for healthcare end users through innovative analytical solutions such as finance & risk management, population health management, biometric analysis, value-based analytics, and others. In addition, big data analytics optimizes process-oriented expenditures in the healthcare industry by improving the population health, integrating performance modeling with financial and predictive care monitoring, and others. In the recent past, big data analytics in healthcare has changed the business and operation process of end users including hospitals & clinics, insurance agencies, and research organizations by providing solutions on workforce planning, performance management, and patient cost analysis, which in turn is expected to augment big data analytics adoption in the healthcare domain.

The global big data analytics in healthcare market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a rise in ICT expenditure by governments in several developed and the developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, surge in digitalization of medical procedures and demand for analytic solutions to derive patient-centric insights on treatment procedures are anticipated to fuel the big data analytics in healthcare market growth. However, security concerns over patient information among end users and slow adoption of healthcare analytic solutions in the underdeveloped regions, including Latin America and Africa, obstruct the big data analytics in healthcare market growth.

Major Key Players of the Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market are:

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, SAS Institute, IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Medeanalytics, Inc., McKesson Corporation, and Vizient, Inc.

BY SOLUTION:

Software

Service

BY DEPLOYMENT:

On-premise

Cloud

BY END USER:

Hospitals & Clinics

Finance & Insurance Agencies

Research Organization

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Big Data Analytics in Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Size

2.2 Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Sales by Product

4.2 Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Revenue by Product

4.3 Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Breakdown Data by End User

This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

