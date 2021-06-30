Biotechnology market Business Development,Professional in-depth Industry analysis and Opportunities 2019 to 2025

The biotechnology market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the biotechnology till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global biotechnology market. The market report for biotechnology is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical companies in the form of research services.

The global biotechnology market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for biotechnology was valued at USD 218,012.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 471,336.4 Mn by 2025.

The rising future conferences and workshops is also anticipated to propel the growth of the biotechnology market in the forecast period. The conferences is the excellent opportunity for the envoys from institutes and universities to interact with the world-class scientists, researchers to discuss the major topics related to current scenario of biotechnology including pharmaceutical biotechnology in healthcare, industrial and microbial biotechnology, food biotechnology, agriculture biotechnology, plant biotechnology, animal biotechnology, environmental biotechnology and nanobiotechnology including their applications. For instance, in October 2018, Conference Series LLC Ltd announce to organize the 21st Euro Biotechnology Conferences in Moscow, Russia to focus on to provide an international forum for the distribution of research, new ideas and practical development to the researchers, professors and business giants across the globe.

Leading Biotechnology Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher

QIAGEN

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Illumina Inc.

The report segments the global biotechnology market as follows:

Global Biotechnology Market – By Technology

DNA Sequencing

Fermentation

Cell Based Assay

Nanobiotechnology

Chromatography

PCR Technology

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

Others

Global Biotechnology Market – By Application

Industrial/Bio Processing

Bioinformatics

Food & Agriculture

Health

Natural Resource & Environment

Others

Global Biotechnology Market – By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAESouth & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

